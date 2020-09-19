Erwin D. Dunbar

The youngest of four 4 boys, he grew up in Custer and graduated from Custer High School. Erwin was a delegate to the first Boys State in the state of MT. He enjoyed sports from an early age, both participating in and watching. He went to work for the Northern Pacific Railroad at the age of 16. In June of 1949 Erwin went to work for the Montana Department of Transportation. He was then drafted into the Army, serving from 1951 to 1953, and was honorably discharged. Upon returning to Montana, Erwin returned to work for the MDT and eventually retired after 42 years of service. Erwin was proud to belong to the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees AFL-CIO Union of which he was elected state president.