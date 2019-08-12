{{featured_button_text}}

In the early morning of August 7, 2019 Erwin 'Smitty' Winfred Smith slipped peacefully away to be with our Savior Jesus Christ.

Smitty is survived by his loving wife, Colleen and their four children, Melinda, Steve (Brenda), Greg (Jennifer), and Becky, in addition to nine grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, and his precious sister, Barbara Condict. He will be deeply missed. 'Well done thou good and faithful servant.' We are at peace knowing that he is home with our Lord.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Emmanuel Baptist Church, 328 S. Shiloh Road, Billings, Friday August 16, at 10:00 am, with military honors and reception. Inurnment will take place at a later time at the Yellowstone National Cemetery. The family would like to extend our deepest thanks to Riverstone Hospice for their tender, loving care of our papa! In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation in Smitty’s name to the Montana Rescue Mission or Riverstone Hospice.

A full obituary may be found at: www.cfgbillings.com.

