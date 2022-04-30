Estelle Tafoya passed away in Red Lodge on April 9, at the age of 89, with her daughters at her side.

She was born in Lubbock, TX on August 21, 1932, to Mattie Exia Johnson and Theodore Roosevelt Strong. She came to Billings at age 13 with her family and graduated from Billings Senior High in 1949.

Estelle began college at what is now MSU-Billings. She transferred to the University of Denver, and on the train from Billings, met Robert Adelido Tafoya, a Marine Staff Sergeant who was returning from the Korean War. They married in 1952. After Robert finished his Bachelor's degree in Denver in 1955, they returned to Billings where Estelle completed her degree in Education at Eastern (MSU-Billings) in 1956. They had two daughters, Renee and Teresa.

Estelle was a brilliant and adventurous woman. Throughout her long career she focused her keen intelligence on developing and delivering quality science instruction to students at the elementary, middle school, and university levels.

Despite the challenge of being a single working mother in the 1970s, Estelle earned a Master's degree at the University of Utah, and soon after was a recipient of the prestigious National Science Foundation Graduate Research Fellowship to The Center for Science and Technology in Education at the University of Maryland where she earned her PhD in Elementary Science Curricula in 1976. After that, she joined the faculty at the University of Montana as an Assistant Professor in the School of Education.

In 1978, Estelle moved to Naknek, AK to become the Curriculum Director for the Lake and Peninsula School District. Later she was recruited by the Yukon Flats School District in Fort Yukon, AK where she served as Assistant Superintendent. There, she supervised teachers and worked to build and staff four small high schools in villages in the Arctic. Also, while in Fort Yukon, Estelle met and married Earl B. "Andy" Andersen.

Estelle's career was not her only passion. She was a long-time member of The Professional Ski Instructors of America and taught her children and grandchildren to ski. In her twenties, she and her husband Robert with her sister and brother-in-law, built a log cabin in the Custer National Forest near Red Lodge which became her favorite place. While living in Naknek, Estelle and a group of her women friends bought commercial salmon fishing licenses. Her daughters and sister joined in the fun and commercial set net fishing for salmon in Bristol Bay became a family summertime adventure that lasted for 10 years.

In 1988 Estelle and Andy "retired". They bought a home Red Lodge, Montana and built a 2nd home in San Carlos, Mexico which they enjoyed for several winters. But the word "retirement" was never a part of Estelle's vocabulary.

During her many years in Red Lodge, Estelle contributed leadership and hard work to organizations and initiatives throughout the community. She used her grant-writing savvy to secure millions of dollars of funding for the Red Lodge community. Estelle was instrumental in development of the Red Lodge Boys and Girls Club, the Red Lodge Community Foundation, the Beartooth Nature Center, and The Peaks to Plains Museum. She helped secure funding for the Arts Guild-Depot Gallery, a trail system, restoration of historic lighting in the downtown, restoration of the Red Lodge Labor Temple, and with the State designation of the historic downtown.

Estelle was a founding member and served as the first chairperson of the Red Lodge Area Economic Development Corporation, and she participated in development of the first Red Lodge Land Use Master Plan. She was named to the state Economic Development Advisory Council by then-Governor Brian Schweitzer. Estelle was named Red Lodge Citizen of the Year in 1998 and MSU-B Distinguished Alumnus in 2008. The Red Lodge Rotary Club honored Estelle Tafoya in 2014 with a plaque recognizing her 25 years as a member of the club. One of the first women members admitted to the local International Service Club, Estelle acted as Club pPesident as well as Rotary Foundation Committee Chairman during her tenure. Estelle received a Lifetime Achievement Award for Community Development in 2017 from the Red Lodge Area Economic Development Corporation.

Her influence in the culture and preservation of history in Red Lodge will last for generations.

She was an inspiring and generous mother and grandmother. Her last seven years were spent at Highgate Senior Living in Billings and with her daughter and son-in-law near Cody, WY.

She is preceded in death by her parents and her husbands. She is survived by her daughters: Teresa Tafoya, Renee Tafoya (Sean Sheehan); her granddaughters: Hallee (Kyle) Knox, Madison (Ryan) Kaiser; six great-grandchildren; her sister Thresa Goodman; two nieces and their families.

A Celebration of Life is scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday, May 7 at the Red Lodge Community Church, 308 Broadway Ave. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Carbon County Historical Society and Museum.

