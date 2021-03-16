On March 15, 2021, Esther (Behm) Pewitt was lifted out of her wheelchair and transported to heaven in the arms of the Lord.

Esther was born in Tacoma, Washington, on Dec. 26, 1925 to Henry and Katherine (Thiel) Behm, and joined two older siblings. The family then moved to Laurel, Montana, which became their permanent home.

At the age of five, Esther contracted polio. Her doctor informed her parents that she would not live to be older than thirteen years old. However, she defied the experts and celebrated her 95th birthday on Dec. 26, 2020!

On Sept. 19, 1948, Esther married Joseph Howard Pewitt in Laurel. To this union were born Patricia Irene and Barbara Aileen. Howard and Esther enjoyed 66 years of married life until Howard's passing on Feb. 6, 2015. Howard worked for the railroad for many years and Esther was a bookkeeper at J.C. Penney in Laurel. After they couple retired, they enjoyed camping, fishing, and sapphire hunting. Many beautiful pieces of jewelry were crafted from their sapphire hunts and became beautiful gifts.