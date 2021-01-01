Esther Elnora Chelberg Grammens Frahm Cuthbertson

Esther was born in Berthoud, Colorado, on Sept. of 1923 to Carl Daniel Chelberg and Gladys Olive Mead Chelberg. She was the oldest of three children. The family resided in Loveland, Colorado, until 1936, when they moved to Montana. She attended school at the Rancher School in Meyers and then Custer, graduating 8th grade and High School in Custer. Esther graduated from Normal School in Billings and taught school for a year in Silesia, then moved to Billings where she worked at Lew Chevrolet. She married Albert Grammens in 1947 and moved to Bighorn where they farmed for the next 15 years until purchasing their own farm on the Heart Mountain Project at Powell, Wyoming. Albert and Esther lived in the Powell area until 1988 when they moved to Billings. They were snowbirds, spending winters in Apache Junction, Arizona, starting in 1968, and Esther continued to do so well into her 90's.