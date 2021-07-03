Esther Elnora Chelberg Grammens Frahm Cuthbertson, 97, passed away Dec. 24, 2020.
Memorial services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 10, at Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary. Interment will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 11, at the Custer Cemetery.
The family requests if you have not been vaccinated for COVID that you please wear a mask for your protection and the protection of others. If you have been vaccinated the choice is yours. The service will be live streamed at www.michelottisawyers.com.
