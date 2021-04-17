 Skip to main content
Esther "Essie May" Myers
Esther “Essie May” Myers, 90, of Billings, was called to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ in her home, surrounded by family, on April 12, 2021.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. The family will notify friends when the celebration is scheduled.

The full obituary may be accessed at www.michelottisawyers.com.

