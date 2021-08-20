 Skip to main content
Esther ‘Essie May' Myers, 90, of Billings, lit up the room and was a friend to everyone! Please join us for the celebration of life at Hope Lutheran Church, 1911 Highway 87 East, Billings, MT on August 28, 2021, at 11 a.m. Reception to follow at the Myers residence.

