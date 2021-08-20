Esther ‘Essie May' Myers, 90, of Billings, lit up the room and was a friend to everyone! Please join us for the celebration of life at Hope Lutheran Church, 1911 Highway 87 East, Billings, MT on August 28, 2021, at 11 a.m. Reception to follow at the Myers residence.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.