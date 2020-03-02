Esther F. Smith

Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

Esther F. (Roehl) Smith passed away at home on Sunday, March 1, 2020 with her daughters and grandson by her side.

Cremation will be performed by Smith's Funeral Home. A celebration of life will be held Saturday, March 7 at 2 p.m. at the Moose Lodge, 131 Calhoun Ln. in Billings.