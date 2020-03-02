Esther F. Smith
0 entries

Esther F. Smith

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Esther F. Smith

Esther F. (Roehl) Smith passed away at home on Sunday, March 1, 2020 with her daughters and grandson by her side.

Cremation will be performed by Smith's Funeral Home. A celebration of life will be held Saturday, March 7 at 2 p.m. at the Moose Lodge, 131 Calhoun Ln. in Billings.

To plant a tree in memory of Esther Smith as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News