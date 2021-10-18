Esther Leona Michael Loken

Ester Leona Michael Loken, daughter of George and Molly Michael. Sister to Helen Herman Anderson and Irvin “Mike” Michael (both proceeded her in death). Beloved wife to Alton “Dean” Loken for 60 years. Dean died in 2009.

Friend, cousin and aunt, Esther was loved by many. Her exuberant personality and humor were enjoyed by all who knew her. She was an avid bowler and a good one! Nobody loved a bowling tournament more than Esther. Reno, Vegas, she was ready to roll! She also loved Coeur d'Alene Lake with family and friends. The boathouse, sunflower seeds, Pepsi, pancakes, catfish, night fishing, games, and lots of joyful laughter.

Esther was born in Laurel but spent most of her 92 years in Billings. She worked at Pierce Packing for over 30 years with a group of co-workers that became her lifelong and faithful friends.

She and Dean later opened the New Pioneer Bar, catering to a delightful cast of characters that she embraced and enjoyed.

A lifelong member of Pilgrim Congregational Church, Esther loved God, family and friends.

Rest in Peace dearest Esther, it was a life well lived. Esther died Wednesday, Oct. 13, after a brief illness. Graveside service is Friday, Oct. 22, at 2 p.m. at Sunset Memorial Gardens.