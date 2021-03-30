Esther Louise Knaub

Esther Louise Knaub, 98, of Billings, Montana, passed away on March 28, 2021, at St. John's United of natural causes. She was born August 29, 1922, in Windsor, North Dakota, to Oscar B. and Josephine M. (Goodroad) Olson. She was the sixth child born within a family of eleven. She moved to Worden, Montana in 1936 where she met and married Phillip Knaub on March 9, 1938.

Knowing the value of and willing to work hard, she found employment within the Rex Laundromat, Hager Egg Farm, Shepherd School District, and home cleaning services.

Esther's greatest achievement and love was by far her family. In a small community, Phil & Esther raised a family of two sons and four daughters. In subsequent years, family grew and grew. However, she still found ways to make everyone feel special. Many were fortunate to enjoy her home cooked meals, taste delicious home-baked goodies, play a round of pinochle or cards, share a light-hearted story, or receive a card in the mail.

Esther was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Phillip; four children Janet, Raymond, Donna, Geraldine; and 10 siblings. She is survived by her daughter Marlene (Phil) Fenwick of Billings, Montana; son Roger of Billings, Montana; and numerous grandchildren and great -grandchildren.