Esther Louise Knaub
Esther Louise Knaub, 98, of Billings, Montana, passed away on March 28, 2021, at St. John's United of natural causes. She was born August 29, 1922, in Windsor, North Dakota, to Oscar B. and Josephine M. (Goodroad) Olson. She was the sixth child born within a family of eleven. She moved to Worden, Montana in 1936 where she met and married Phillip Knaub on March 9, 1938.
Knowing the value of and willing to work hard, she found employment within the Rex Laundromat, Hager Egg Farm, Shepherd School District, and home cleaning services.
Esther's greatest achievement and love was by far her family. In a small community, Phil & Esther raised a family of two sons and four daughters. In subsequent years, family grew and grew. However, she still found ways to make everyone feel special. Many were fortunate to enjoy her home cooked meals, taste delicious home-baked goodies, play a round of pinochle or cards, share a light-hearted story, or receive a card in the mail.
Esther was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Phillip; four children Janet, Raymond, Donna, Geraldine; and 10 siblings. She is survived by her daughter Marlene (Phil) Fenwick of Billings, Montana; son Roger of Billings, Montana; and numerous grandchildren and great -grandchildren.
Our heartfelt thank-you's to the staff at St. John's Hospice for their compassionate and thoughtful care.
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, April 2nd at the Downtown Smith Funeral Chapel in Billings with burial at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Gather with family & friends in celebrating her life during a reception at the VFW Post 1634 located at 637 Anchor Street at 2:30 p.m.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.