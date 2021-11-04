Funeral Service for Esther Wetzel, 95, of Baker will be 10 a.m.Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021 at Stevenson Funeral Home in Baker with Pastor Eric Botzet officiating. Burial will be in the Friendship Cemetery in Glen Ullin, ND approximately 4:30 p.m. CDT. For those unable to attend this service will be live streamed at stevensonfuneralhome.com.
Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. with a Prayer Service being held at 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 8, 2021 at the Stevenson Funeral Home in Baker.
The family would like to encourage those attending to choose either the Funeral or Prayer Service due to the concerns of Covid-19. With respect to the family, masks will be required.
Memorials may be given to Emmanuel Evangelical Free Lutheran Church or The Gideons International.
Condolences and Remembrances may be shared with the family at stevensonfuneralhome.com.
