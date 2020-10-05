Esther Ybarra Gonzalez was born in Huntley, Montana, on Nov. 11, 1937, to Lupe M. Gonzalez and Marcella Ybarra Gonzalez. Educated at Huntley Project Schools in Worden, Esther was fortunate to have parents who believed in a solid education and instilled good work ethic which she relied on her entire life. She loved each and every sibling deeply. Esther's attributes were many. Starting at a young age working at a private nursing home in Billings and continuing on at Deaconess Hospital in Billings, then Saint Vincent's Hospital in Billings and later working at Shriners Hospital in Spokane, Washington. Her career included working for Billings Head Start Program, Montana Migrant council as coordinator to migrant workers (being bi-lingual), a VISTA volunteer, VISTA supervisor, Coordinator of the Billings Food Bank as VISTA volunteer. She was also a Coordinator for the Huntley Senior Citizens Club in Huntley, and completed her working career as a Senior Citizen Home Healthcare Provider. Esther's many interests included crafting, cooking, driving farm vehicles at harvest time, outdoor activities, hunting, fishing and any ‘challenging' activities to occupy her time. Esther thoroughly enjoyed working on a race car with her brother A.Y. Gonzalez (aka Joe) and being part of the Billings Race Car Association. She definitely enjoyed being able to drive at the Bolero Race Track in Billings. She enjoyed travelling and remembered with fondness the trip to Mexico City with daughters Barbie and Claudette climbing 3 pyramids while there. She was able to take a trip to Ecuador, slept in the rainforest in a hut, saw a great many wild animals and insects, fished the Amazon River for piranhas and stood on the Equator. Esther decided to further her education at Rocky Mountain College in Billings, receiving a Bachelor of Science Degree in Elementary Education.