Services for Ethel Halland will be 11AM Friday, Dec. 13, 2019 at the Froid Lutheran Church with Sheri Crain officiating. Fulkerson Funeral Home of Plentywood has charge of arrangements: read the complete obituary, post remembrances, send cards and flowers online at www.fulkersonsplentywood.com
Ethel Delores Johnson was born Oct. 28, 1938 in Poplar, Montana to Gustav (Ed) and Dora Johnson. Her aunt, Bill Urdahl, was the mid-wife during her birth. She was baptized and confirmed in the Froid Lutheran Church. She attended school in Froid, graduating in 1956.
After graduation, Ethel worked as a telephone operator in Plentywood. On Oct. 28, 1956 she married Gifford Halland in the Froid Lutheran Church.
After marriage they made their home in Williston, ND. During the winter months they spent their time in Williston, but during the summers Ethel and the girls would spend time with Gifford at various worksites. The family moved to various places in Montana and North Dakota where Ethel met many new people and developed many long-lasting friendships.
In 1965, Ethel and her family moved to Billings. Ethel was employed at Char-El Mobile Homes until they moved back to Froid in the summer of 1976. Ethel managed the Froid Credit Union for 22 years until retiring, at which time she became a fulltime caregiver to her husband Gifford.
Due to the effects of Parkinson’s, Ethel moved to LaCasa Assisted Living and eventually to Sheridan Memorial Nursing Home.
In her 81 years, Ethel found enjoyment in many different areas. She enjoyed cake decorating, gardening, knitting, ceramics, and sewing. She stated the one thing she was most proud of was sewing and knitting clothes for her three girls and their dolls.
Ethel passed away unexpectedly on Dec. 7, 2019 in Plentywood due to pneumonia.
Ethel is survived by her daughters, Lori (Vic) Alvarado of Billings; Sherie (Jerry) O’Toole of Froid; Mari (John) Bergstrom of Froid; six grandkids, (Jason Bergstrom, Jessica Bergstrom, Kori Alvarado, Laci
(Jacob) Boespflug, Michael O’Toole, and Shelby(Austin) O’Dea) and five great-grandkids (Clayton, Jordan, Kaden, Ashlyn, and Lucas); two sisters Phyllis Umolac and Kathy (Ted) Warehime and two brothers Ray Johnson and Floyd (Tana) Johnson.
She was preceded in death by her husband of fifty years, Gifford Halland, her parents Ed and Dora Johnson, and great-grandson, Jaxen Purvis.
Ethel was a warm caring person and will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
