Ethel M. Hudson Rosselot, age 91, passed away on Thursday, September 22, at Beartooth Manor nursing home. She was born September 29, 1930, in Columbus, Montana to Dewey and Hazel (Vincent) Whited.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, September 30, at 11 a.m. at the Nye Cemetery with reception following.

For more information go to www.smithfuneralchapels.com