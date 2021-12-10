Ethel Roald Rogers, age 91, died quietly in her sleep on the morning of Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Billings, Montana.
Family and friends were the most important components of her life, and now that she is reunited with her departed parents, siblings, husband, son and lifelong friends, she is certainly resting in peace.
Ethel was born on Feb. 14, 1930, to Olaf and Elizabeth Spencer Roald in Glendive, Montana. The youngest of seven children, she was spoiled by a loving father who raised her and her siblings by himself after their mother passed when Ethel was only two years old. To Ethel, there was no one more special than her father. To honor him, she changed her middle name from Annabelle to Roald.
After Ethel graduated from high school in 1948, she worked in a number of secretarial positions mostly within the burgeoning petroleum industry. During the mid-1950s, Ethel met and fell in love with Kale Rogers while they were both working for Shell Oil in Billings, Montana. The two were married on June 7, 1957, in Cody, Wyoming, and were married for 56 years. They had three children–Steven, Bess and Mary Ann. Ethel and family followed Kale´s employment path to Spokane, Washington, Denver, Colorado, and Missoula, and eventually returned to Billings in the mid 1970s.
Motherhood was among the most cherished times of her life, including the many years she helped raise her ten grandchildren. They held a special place in her heart, and she was instrumental in their upbringing. The love she shared only multiplied as she became a great grandmother over the years to six great grandchildren with two more on the way.
Second only to her family were her life long friends, including Donna Uzelac, Shirley Hanson and Luke Keating. There was always fun to be had when they got together and they became a part of our extended family.
Ethel was often dressed to the nines and her home was always immaculately decorated for the holidays. As the family matriarch, everyone gathered in her home, and she will be greatly missed.
Ethel is survived by daughter Bess (Mick) McCollough of White Bear Lake, Minnesota, daughter Mary Ann (Vu) Tran of Billings, Montana. In addition she is survived by grandchildren Nathan (Alyssa) Mauch of Madison, Alabama; Kale (Anh Le) Mauch of Billings, Montana; Kristyna (Thomas) Selph of Graysville, Tennessee; Thanh (Carry) Tran of Billings, Montana; AnXuan (Spencer) Ball of Phoenix, Arizona; Tuyen (Aiyana) of Oceanside, California; and Dieu-Kiem, Kian, Sean and Seamus Tran of Billings, Montana. Ethel is also survived by great grandchildren Aiden, Olivia, Karina, Carter, Liam and Tessa. Lastly, Ethel is survived by several nieces and nephews.
Cremation has taken place. A graveside service for the family will be held at Sunset Memorial Cemetery in Billings on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a donation to a charity of your choice in her honor.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.