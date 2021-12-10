Ethel Roald Rogers, age 91, died quietly in her sleep on the morning of Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Billings, Montana.

Family and friends were the most important components of her life, and now that she is reunited with her departed parents, siblings, husband, son and lifelong friends, she is certainly resting in peace.

Ethel was born on Feb. 14, 1930, to Olaf and Elizabeth Spencer Roald in Glendive, Montana. The youngest of seven children, she was spoiled by a loving father who raised her and her siblings by himself after their mother passed when Ethel was only two years old. To Ethel, there was no one more special than her father. To honor him, she changed her middle name from Annabelle to Roald.

After Ethel graduated from high school in 1948, she worked in a number of secretarial positions mostly within the burgeoning petroleum industry. During the mid-1950s, Ethel met and fell in love with Kale Rogers while they were both working for Shell Oil in Billings, Montana. The two were married on June 7, 1957, in Cody, Wyoming, and were married for 56 years. They had three children–Steven, Bess and Mary Ann. Ethel and family followed Kale´s employment path to Spokane, Washington, Denver, Colorado, and Missoula, and eventually returned to Billings in the mid 1970s.