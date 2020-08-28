Ethelyn Gilbert Wallace passed away on August 26, 2020 (26 days after her 100th Birthday), due to complications from a broken hip. Ethelyn Mae was the youngest child born on July 31, 1920, to William Luther (Lew) Gilbert and Alwina Louise Dettmer Gilbert in Gregory, South Dakota. She grew up on the family homestead attending the Woldneck country school and graduating from Gregory High School, Gregory, South Dakota, in 1938. Working her way through high school and college, Ethelyn attended college at Springfield, South Dakota, and received a teaching degree. She then returned home to teach at the local Woldneck country school. Ethelyn then accepted a teaching position in Carthage, South Dakota, teaching high school English, where she met her future husband Bart S. Wallace. They were united in marriage at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Burke, South Dakota, on January 20, 1947.