She was born Etna Bernice Knudson to BMR "Bert" and Lorena, nee Harris, Knudson in Miles City, Montana.

Bert was a homesteader then successful rancher and later County Commissioner in Powder River County.

Bernie pledged Delta Gamma at Montana State and married a Sigma Chi named Wayne Chestnut who became a businessman in Billings. She loved to ski and could be found on the slopes most Winters.

She had two children and was a great mom who was always kind.

She passed peacefully in Bozeman, March 10, 2023.

She will be remembered at an informal memorial at the Hilands Club in Billings on July 7, 2023, at 12:30 p.m. Donations in her name can be made to Family Promise. Go to www.dahlcares.com for her full obituary.