She was born Etna Bernice Knudson to BMR "Bert" and Lorena, nee Harris, Knudson in Miles City, Montana.
Bert was a homesteader then successful rancher and later County Commissioner in Powder River County.
Bernie pledged Delta Gamma at Montana State and married a Sigma Chi named Wayne Chestnut who became a businessman in Billings. She loved to ski and could be found on the slopes most Winters.
She had two children and was a great mom who was always kind.
She passed peacefully in Bozeman, March 10, 2023.
She will be remembered at an informal memorial at the Hilands Club in Billings on July 7, 2023, at 12:30 p.m. Donations in her name can be made to Family Promise. Go to www.dahlcares.com for her full obituary.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.