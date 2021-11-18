Eugene “Buster” Johnson passed away Nov. 4, 2021 in Billings. Buster was born Oct. 8, 1958 in Bozeman, Montana to Dwayne and Patricia (Menzel) Johnson.

Buster was always an independent and adventurous boy. As a ten year old, while living in Evert, Washington, Buster, along with his younger brother caught and sold crabs to local stores. At 14 years old, Buster left home hitch hiking to locate his father who was divorced from his mother and was an over-the-road trucker. He located and traveled with his father and soon “acquired” a driver's license to begin a life-time of commercial trucking whenever he wasn't exploring other career options.

Buster saw opportunities and would try other options as they appeared such as logging and filing a silver claim near Townsend, Montana. He was joined by his younger brother Mike and his brother-in-law Bill Clayton in the mining venture which ended when the mine tunnel collapsed. In his early 20s Buster spent a couple seasons commercially fishing off the West Coast and just before his death had acquired a 22 foot Catalina fishing boat outfitted with sails and six down riggers for commercial fishing which he refurbished and was planning on going into commercial fishing off the West coast on his own.