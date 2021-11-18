Eugene “Buster” Johnson passed away Nov. 4, 2021 in Billings. Buster was born Oct. 8, 1958 in Bozeman, Montana to Dwayne and Patricia (Menzel) Johnson.
Buster was always an independent and adventurous boy. As a ten year old, while living in Evert, Washington, Buster, along with his younger brother caught and sold crabs to local stores. At 14 years old, Buster left home hitch hiking to locate his father who was divorced from his mother and was an over-the-road trucker. He located and traveled with his father and soon “acquired” a driver's license to begin a life-time of commercial trucking whenever he wasn't exploring other career options.
Buster saw opportunities and would try other options as they appeared such as logging and filing a silver claim near Townsend, Montana. He was joined by his younger brother Mike and his brother-in-law Bill Clayton in the mining venture which ended when the mine tunnel collapsed. In his early 20s Buster spent a couple seasons commercially fishing off the West Coast and just before his death had acquired a 22 foot Catalina fishing boat outfitted with sails and six down riggers for commercial fishing which he refurbished and was planning on going into commercial fishing off the West coast on his own.
When he was 18 years old, he married 16 year old Traci Clayton for a 28 year marriage ending in 2004 with Traci's death while on the road team trucking. At the death of Traci, he sold the five trucks they owned and took a position as Warehouse manager for DTS Diversified Transfer and Storage in Billings.
In 2010 he married Becky Butcher and they started an independent mechanic business in Acton, Montana which he operated with Becky until his death.
In addition to Becky, he is survived by four children—Dwayne, Codi, Clayton, and Noah along with ten grandchildren. Also, surviving is his brother Mike Johnson, sisters Dianna Johnson, and Anna Johnson. His faithful dog, George, never left his side.
Buster is preceded in death by his parents and a sister Penny Pasher.
Cremation is handled by the Central Montana Crematorium. Grave-side services for Eugene “Buster” Johnson will be held on Nov. 20, 2021 at 1 p.m. at the Winifred, Montana Cemetery where he will be interned. A reception will be held at the Winifred American Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall following internment.
