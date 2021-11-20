Eugene C. McFerran

Our beloved father Gene passed away Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, at the age of 91.

Gene was born on Sept. 30, 1930, in Spokane, Washington, to Milton and Elsie McFerran. He spent his childhood in Spokane and Wallace, Idaho, and summers in Hammond, Montana, helping on his grandfather's ranch.

After graduation in 1948, he left Spokane to attend college at MSU Bozeman. Shortly thereafter, his parents moved from Spokane and purchased a small farm in Boyd. Gene eventually quit college to help with the farm. In October 1949, Gene met Frances Cline at a dance at the Boyd School and they were married on July 2, 1950, in Joliet.

Gene became a Master Electrician and worked as a Wireman until he decided it was time to own his own contracting company, Midland Electric, which he started in 1961. This began the era of being his own boss which suited him well. Other ventures included a second Midland Electric in Ventura, California, and later returning to Billings, owning a Ford Tractor dealership and four farms and ranches. After retiring for the third time, Gene and Frances enjoyed traveling in their motorhome.