Eugene "Gene" Edward Heinz
Eugene “Gene” Edward Heinz was born May 24, 1932, to Fred and Margaret (Schmidt) Heinz in Hazen, North Dakota. Gene passed away on Aug. 22, 2020, after a long battle with heart disease.

