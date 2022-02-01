Eugene (Gene) Lewis Forster Passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, at the Pioneer Medical Center in Big Timber.
Gene was born to Rudolf L. and Beulah Esp Forster on June 2, 1938, in Big Timber. He grew up on the family ranch with his brother Ray, in Greycliff Montana.
He had a love and passion for agriculture. He learned about genetics by raising angora rabbits. He used this knowledge to build a successful registered Hereford business throughout his life, while caring for his mother.
In his younger years, he hunted and fished the Yellowstone River.
Gene's love for music was inspired by his mom. He could sing and play the piano as well. In his later years, he enjoyed friends and family or whoever he could get to come over to sing and play music with him.
Gene will be missed by many, especially Jake Klingensmith and his family.
Gene was preceded in death by his parents, Rudolf and Beulah Forster, and his niece Kimberly Forster Dedmon.
He is survived by his brother Ray (Karen) Forster, (nieces and families) Kelly (Gregg) Taylor, Jarrod, Abby, Marissa; Shelby, Hunter, Jett; Kerry (Lorn) Forster; Randi (Bryan) Bonander, Jennifer, Rachel, Breiyah Kimberly's daughters, Megan, (Chris) Elias, Lani, Addie, Lydia; Caitlin (Taylor) Gatewood, Jack;
Lauren (Kyle) Jonas. Also survived by all the other family members and friends.
Services were held Monday Jan. 31st at the Greycliff Mill, in Greycliff on the ranch where Gene was raised and interment followed at Mountain View Cemetery in Big Timber. To leave condolences for the family, please visit www.stenbergfuneralhome.com.
