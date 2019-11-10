{{featured_button_text}}

Gene Shepard, 75, of Big Timber passed away Wednesday Nov. 6, at his home. Cremation has taken place and private services will be held at a later date. For a complete obituary or to leave condolences for the family please visit www.stenbergfuneralhome.com

