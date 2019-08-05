{{featured_button_text}}

Eugene 'Geno' Henry Kautz, age 77, currently of Billings died on July 27, 2019. Geno was born on May 23, 1940, in Ballantine. Geno attended school at Huntley Project where he graduated in 1958. Geno married Karen Krumm in 1964 but divorced 8 years later. Geno was preceded in death by his parents and brother Ron. Service will be held at Ocee Johnson Chapel at St John united. 3940 Rd. Billings, MT 1 p.m.

Tags

Load entries