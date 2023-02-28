Eugene Henry Keil, a life-long farmer, passed away comfortably on his farm the 12th of February, surrounded by family.

Gene was born on February 25, 1936 to John and Elsie Keil in their home located in Worden, Montana. On July 29, 1963, he married Deanna Kindsfater in Billings, Montana. Together they had two children, Michael and Michelle. Gene was a progressive farmer in Huntley Project and later, Custer, Montana.

Gene is survived by his wife, Deanna Keil; his children, Mike (A'Lona)Keil and Michelle (Jim) Rozycki; his grandchildren, Courtney (Craig) Nelson, Zach (Tyla) Keil, and Jessica Rozycki; his great grandchildren, Teagan Nelson and Wrenley Keil; his brother, Jim Keil; his sisters, Donna Nevin, and Carol (Warren) Holmes; and many nieces and nephews.

Gene was preceded in death by his parents, John and Elsie Keil; and his sister, Marlene Keil.