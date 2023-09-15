Eugene James "Jim" Schroeder
Eugene James "Jim" Schroeder died on August 31, 2023, at the age of 83. Jim leaves behind his wife of 60 years, Jeanette Walter. They were married on August 3, 1963.
A graveside military service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, September 26, at Yellowstone National Cemetery in Laurel. Reception at the Laurel Golf Club with a light lunch follows the graveside service.
For the full obituary, visit remingtonfuneralchapel.com.
