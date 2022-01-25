Eugene Jurovich

Outside of his time meeting pharmacy goers with a beaming smile and an assiduous sense of service, Gene took enjoyment in several favorite sports and hobbies. He loved playing softball with his brothers and was a skilled bowler and golfer. As a child, he worked at a bowling alley in Bridger, setting pins by hand, and as an adult he participated in bowling and golf tournaments across the state. A gregarious man, he reveled in entertaining and hosting parties with friends, and enjoyed the occasional square dance with his wife Dolores.

Gene's favorite sports and merriment were just one part of his abundant life. He belonged to a variety of service organizations such as the Elks Club, served as president for the Breakfast Optimist Club (where he never missed a meeting), and was a member of the board for United Drug. From 1994 to 1995, Gene sat as president for the Montana State Pharmaceutical Association, and he received many leadership awards across multiple associations throughout his career. Gene sold his ownership in the pharmacy, which allowed him to spend more time with family, traveling and enjoying life with Dolores. He was, in fact, a superfan for the Montana “Griz” football team, and on any given day you could catch him showing off at least one piece of his Griz apparel. Gene and Dolores would travel as far as New York and even Hawaii to attend games and root on the Griz.