Gene was born and raised with his brother and sister in Minneapolis, living there until he graduated from high school. His future plan was to trade in his city life for the cowboy life in the wilds of Montana until he could earn enough money to return to Minnesota and attend college. But he quickly found out that he loved the cowboy life and once he discovered the mountains, rivers, and lakes there was no looking back.
Gene started out working on a ranch on Blue Creek until he entered and completed his service for his country in the Korean War. Once he returned home, he met and later married his best friend, Kathryn Moriarity (Kitty). Together they raised three children, Kurt, Scott, and Heather, and were married for 60 years until Kitty's passing earlier this year.
Gene was a man of integrity and truly one-of-a-kind when it came to taking care of family. He was greatly respected and loved as a husband, father, grandpa, and great grandpa. He was intelligent and witty, never turning down a crossword puzzle or chance to play a mean game of cribbage.
Gene is survived by his son, Kurt (married to Martha); his son, Scott (married to Brenda); and his daughter, Heather (engaged to John Lewis); his eight grandkids, and four great grandkids. He will be greatly missed by everyone.
Arrangements are in the care of Dahl Funeral Chapel and memories may be shared at www.dahlfuneralchapel.com
