Eugene "Mean Gene" Charles Robinson

Graduated Billings Senior High in 1946.

Gene and Pat were married May 1, 1954. Three children were born: Mike, Randy, and Diane.

Gene's career - Navy man 1947 to 1949, Pipe fitter 1949 to 1951, finally settling into working for the City of Billings' Police Department from 1951 to 1976, during which time he became Captain by the time he retired.

In retirement he and mom traveled and enjoyed their time with friends and family.

In 1990 they became proud grandparents to Brooke and then great-grandparents to Audrina and Monaco.

A full military funeral will take place May 1, 2023, at the Laurel Veterans Cemetery with family and close friends. A celebration of life will take place that day as well, site and time to be determined later.

A quote was found in Gene's baby book from his mother Lucille in Aug of 1929

"I have noticed that Gene likes the taste of beer better than water".

You and mom are together again!