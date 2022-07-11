 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Eugene N. Spildie

  • 0
Eugene N. Spildie

IMG_5525

Gene passed away on Nov.15, 2021.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the Veterans Park shelter on Saturday, July 23, beginning at 11 a.m. Friends and family are invited to share remembrances and stories of Gene followed by a picnic lunch.

For Gene's full obituary please visit smithfuneralchapels.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Why you should set healthy boundaries

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News