Eugene Neil Spildie

Gene actively supported the Billings community through the giving of time and resources. He served on the advisory boards of several organizations, including a stint on the Billings Planning Committee. Gene was an avid reader drawn especially to History and Biographies. Throughout his life his favorite hangout was a good bookstore. He was a builder and craftsman who loved airplanes, cars and architecture. He had a deep appreciation for classic films, art and music. Gene was a proud member of the Magic City Singers for 5 years. He enjoyed every minute of practice and performing!

You had a life well lived, Dad. We were all so lucky to know you.

Gene was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley and his parents, Neil and Elizabeth. He is survived by his three children; Duane (Theresa) Spildie, Roxanne (Dave) Warne and Lorene (Dr. William) Tolbert, seven grandchildren; Michelle (Phil) Music, Melissa (Jovone Roman) Eschenbrenner, Tyler (Caroline) Warne, Rachael (Rodrigo) Rey, Jenny (Nils) Torning, Dan (Alyssa) Tolbert, Marcus Tolbert and 11 great grandchildren.

A private burial of Gene and Shirley's cremains has taken place at the Laurel Cemetery. A Celebration of Life gathering for friends and family will be held next summer. Donations in Gene's memory can be made to ZooMontana or the charity of your choice. Heartfelt thanks go out to the dedicated staff of Westpark Village and to RiverStone Hospice for all their care and support during the final stage of Gene's life.