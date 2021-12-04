Eugene Neil Spildie passed away on Nov. 15, 2021. Gene was the only child, which he thoroughly enjoyed, born to Elizabeth and Neil Spildie on August 23, 1932 in Forsyth, MT.
The young family moved many times pursuing job opportunities. From the family homestead near Ingomar to the Fort Peck Dam Project in the mid '30s to the Kaiser Shipyards in Vancouver, WA during WWII, Gene's life was a big adventure. The family finally settled in Laurel, MT. Gene graduated from Laurel High School in 1951 and then went on to earn a degree in Mechanical Engineering from Montana State College (MSU), Bozeman, in 1955. In his early college days Gene met Shirley M. Wright and "fell for her like a ton of bricks". They married on June 12, 1954. It was truly love at first sight and that love remained for the rest of his life.
Gene always considered himself lucky and his life reflected the well-known saying, "When one door closes another one opens." Opportunities presented themselves with perfect timing leading eventually to Billings, MT and the establishment of Spildie Construction Company in the late '60s. Commercial building projects large and small were completed across the region. In Billings these included the Education Building at MSU-B, The Golden Rule (Hobby Lobby) and the Heart Center addition at Deaconess Hospital (Billings Clinic).
Gene actively supported the Billings community through the giving of time and resources. He served on the advisory boards of several organizations, including a stint on the Billings Planning Committee. Gene was an avid reader drawn especially to History and Biographies. Throughout his life his favorite hangout was a good bookstore. He was a builder and craftsman who loved airplanes, cars and architecture. He had a deep appreciation for classic films, art and music. Gene was a proud member of the Magic City Singers for 5 years. He enjoyed every minute of practice and performing!
You had a life well lived, Dad. We were all so lucky to know you.
Gene was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley and his parents, Neil and Elizabeth. He is survived by his three children; Duane (Theresa) Spildie, Roxanne (Dave) Warne and Lorene (Dr. William) Tolbert, seven grandchildren; Michelle (Phil) Music, Melissa (Jovone Roman) Eschenbrenner, Tyler (Caroline) Warne, Rachael (Rodrigo) Rey, Jenny (Nils) Torning, Dan (Alyssa) Tolbert, Marcus Tolbert and 11 great grandchildren.
A private burial of Gene and Shirley's cremains has taken place at the Laurel Cemetery. A Celebration of Life gathering for friends and family will be held next summer. Donations in Gene's memory can be made to ZooMontana or the charity of your choice. Heartfelt thanks go out to the dedicated staff of Westpark Village and to RiverStone Hospice for all their care and support during the final stage of Gene's life.
