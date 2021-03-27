Eugene T. Anderson died March 9, 2021, at St. Vincent Medical Center in Billings, after a short illness.

Gene (or Geno as he liked to be called) was born on Aug. 29, 1932, in Denver to Oscar and Edna Anderson. He had one sibling, his sister, Elaine Anderson Coffman.

At an early age, Gene moved to Laramie, Wyoming, where he was raised and educated. In 1952, Gene married Margaret Barnes. This marriage was to last over 65 years until Marge's passing in 2018. Together, Gene and Marge raised three children: Garry, Peggy and Rob.

Gene worked in road construction and spent much of his life packing up the trailer and following the crew to many towns all over Wyoming. In 1964, Gene and Marge settled in Billings, where he would return for the weekends. Eventually, he landed a job in Billings and was able to be home every night. He retired from JTL when he was 65 and went to work for Westate as a consultant. His time as a consultant was his most satisfying and rewarding work; the family heard many times that he wished he was still working there.