Eugene T. Anderson died March 9, 2021, at St. Vincent Medical Center in Billings, after a short illness.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Marge; son Garry; and grandson Eric.
Gene is survived by his daughter, Peggy (John) Prestrud; his son, Robert Anderson; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and by his beloved poodle, Cindy.
Cremation has taken place. Memorial services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, June 19, at Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary, 1001 Alderson Ave.
Condolences may be made at www.michelottisawyers.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.