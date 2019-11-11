{{featured_button_text}}

Eugiena Pietz, also known as Jean Pietz, 92, passed away Nov 8, 2019, surrounded by family members. She is survived by daughter Shirley (Glen) Schmidt; sons Bob Bentz and Dale (Bonnie) Bentz.

Funeral services at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov 16, 2019 Smith West Chapel 304 34th St. West. In place of flowers, please donate to Adult Resource Alliance or Special Olympics.

