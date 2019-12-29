A very special mom, grandmother, sister, friend and loved one has gone to be with the Lord. We will miss her strong love for family and friends. Eugina passed away on Dec. 21, 2019. She was born in Hazen, North Dakota, to Emmanuel and Martha Miller on June 29, 1924. She married Milo Rongholt on March 6, 1945. They had four children. Milo passed away in 1993. She loved gardening, dancing, and quilting.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Milo: two sons, Danny and Alvin; and her grandson, Brandon. She is survived by her sister, Laura (Norman) Mehloff; her brother, Larry (Sheila) Miller; her son, Dale (Marianne) Rongholt; her daughter, Betty Norman; seven grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren and three great, great grandchildren. A memorial will be held this spring to celebrate her life.
