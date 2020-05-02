× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Eva Mae Junkert, born April 28, 1929, went to her heavenly home with her Lord on April 29, 2020. She was a woman of tremendous faith. She was born in Manhattan, Montana. She went to work at the phone company and then Christian Enterprise Network as an Office Manager until her retirement.

She is survived by her husband Edwin Junkert of 43 years; stepchildren Judy Bungay (Clare) and Kermit Junkert (Nancy); grandchildren Dwight Rose (Robin), Jason Rose (Claudia), Andrea Dodge (Dayton), Aaron Junkert (SueLynn) and Alec Junkert (Randi); sister Gladys Hanson; and numerous nephews, nieces, great-granddaughters, great-grandsons, grand-nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents Jacob and Anna Moss; sisters Doreen, Freida, Annabelle, Ethel, and Grace; and brother Harvey. Memorial service pending. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to billingsfoodbank.com.

The family extends gratitude to Edgewood Healthcare and Stillwater Hospice for their excellent care.

