Eva Mae Junkert, born April 28, 1929, went to her heavenly home with her Lord on April 29, 2020. She was a woman of tremendous faith. She was born in Manhattan, Montana. She went to work at the phone company and then Christian Enterprise Network as an Office Manager until her retirement.
She is survived by her husband Edwin Junkert of 43 years; stepchildren Judy Bungay (Clare) and Kermit Junkert (Nancy); grandchildren Dwight Rose (Robin), Jason Rose (Claudia), Andrea Dodge (Dayton), Aaron Junkert (SueLynn) and Alec Junkert (Randi); sister Gladys Hanson; and numerous nephews, nieces, great-granddaughters, great-grandsons, grand-nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents Jacob and Anna Moss; sisters Doreen, Freida, Annabelle, Ethel, and Grace; and brother Harvey. Memorial service pending. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to billingsfoodbank.com.
The family extends gratitude to Edgewood Healthcare and Stillwater Hospice for their excellent care.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.