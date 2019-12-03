Eva Mae Larsen, 92, longtime resident of Culbertson, Montana, more recently of Salem, Oregon, passed away peacefully on Nov. 16, 2019, surrounded by her loving family at home in Salem where she was living with her daughter Connie Larsen and partner Cheryl Burbank. She was cremated and a Celebration of her Life will be held in Culbertson next June at a date to be determined later.
Eva Mae was born Feb. 4, 1927, in Velva, North Dakota, the eldest daughter of Orville and Edith (Mitchell) Coffin. She grew up on the family farm near Velva and graduated from Velva High School. She attended Minot State Teachers’ College, in Minot, North Dakota, earning a teaching certificate in 1946, fulfilling a dream she had since second grade. After teaching for two years in Wyndmere, North Dakota, in the fall of 1948 she took a teaching position in Culbertson where she met the love of her life, Allen Larsen. After a whirlwind romance they were married on June 12, 1949.
Allen and Eva Mae created a wonderful life together. In 1951, Marcia, Allen’s daughter from a previous marriage, joined them and three more children, Connie, Roger and Duane, quickly followed to complete their family. Eva Mae continued her teaching career while raising her children, which was a very progressive thing to do in the 1950’s. She furthered her education, earning her Bachelor’s Degree from Minot State College and her Master’s Degree from Northern Montana College, in Havre, Montana. She taught school for a total of 32 years, the last 15 as Elementary Principal in Culbertson, where she touched the lives of nearly every student who went through the Culbertson Schools from 1949 to 1983. She and Allen spent the next 30 plus years doing what she loved most - traveling the world and spending time with their families.
Eva Mae was a stalwart in many organizations, serving in leadership positions in the Theta Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma, WELCA, and the Roosevelt County Hospital Board, as well as Chairman of the Membership Drive for Community Concerts. If you wanted to get something done, just ask Eva Mae. She was a gracious, sweet lady, with an ever optimistic view of life, always ready to lend a hand, always dressed to the nines with beautiful red fingernails and boundless energy, who never missed an opportunity to be with her friends and family. She will be missed by many.
Eva Mae was a loving, devoted wife and mother of four, and the perfect grandmother and great-grandmother. She is survived by her two daughters, Marcia (Bill) Scharnweber, of La Grange Park, Illinois, and Connie (Cheryl Burbank) Larsen of Salem, Oregon; two sons, Roger Larsen of Huntington Beach, California, and Duane (Rhonda) Larsen of Culbertson; twelve grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; one sister, Donna Bartsch of Minot, North Dakota; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Eva Mae was preceded in death by her parents and her beloved husband Allen of 66 years.
Friends may sign the online register and give their condolences at crowncremationburial.com. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be sent to the American Heart Association, National Center, 7272 Greenville Ave, Dallas, TX, 75231 or heart.org; Lutheran World Relief, 700 Light Street, Baltimore, Maryland 21230 or donate.lwr.org/worldofgood; or Kindred Hospice, Suite 230, 698 12th St SE, Salem, OR, 97301 or curohealthservices.com.
