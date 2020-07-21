Eva May Reed

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Eva May (Mack) Reed, 91, passed away at Wheatland Memorial Nursing Home in Harlowton on April 6, 2020. She is now home with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

Eva was born on May 31, 1928, in Wibaux, Montana, to Francis Edwin ‘Frank' and Lucille Mildred (Fessenden) Mack. She grew up in Glendive and graduated 8th grade in Big Timber.

Eva's love for music was nurtured by her father. She loved to sing and yodel and was an exceptional musician playing the piano and keyboard, accordion, rhythm and bass guitars, and mandolin. She will be remembered for her quick sense of humor and great smile.

Eva was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Edwin Francis and Vern Alden Mack; sisters, Viola Mildred and Fern Evelyn Mack, and Gloria Jean Kowls; sons, Garry Donald and infant Terry Lee Wood, 5 year old daughter, Sandra Gale Breck; husband, Bobby Lee Reed; and son-in-law, Robert Clifford Lewis, Jr.