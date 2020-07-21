Eva May Reed
Eva May Reed

Eva May Reed

Eva May (Mack) Reed, 91, passed away at Wheatland Memorial Nursing Home in Harlowton on April 6, 2020. She is now home with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

Eva was born on May 31, 1928, in Wibaux, Montana, to Francis Edwin ‘Frank' and Lucille Mildred (Fessenden) Mack. She grew up in Glendive and graduated 8th grade in Big Timber.

Eva's love for music was nurtured by her father. She loved to sing and yodel and was an exceptional musician playing the piano and keyboard, accordion, rhythm and bass guitars, and mandolin. She will be remembered for her quick sense of humor and great smile.

Eva was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Edwin Francis and Vern Alden Mack; sisters, Viola Mildred and Fern Evelyn Mack, and Gloria Jean Kowls; sons, Garry Donald and infant Terry Lee Wood, 5 year old daughter, Sandra Gale Breck; husband, Bobby Lee Reed; and son-in-law, Robert Clifford Lewis, Jr.

Survivors are her children Becky Dian Lewis and Arnold Steve (Shirley) Breck of Big Timber, Heidi Joann (Kim) Dietmeier of Wolfforth, Texas, and Timothy Lee (Wendy) Reed of Columbus; brothers, Virnie Carrol (LaDonna) Mack of Libby, Fred Ira (Faye) Mack of Sheridan, California, and Richard ‘Rick' Lee (Tammy) Mack of Livingston; sister Verna Joyce (Ron) Gray of Clarkston, Washington; 17 grandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren; and 19 great-great grandchildren.

Eva's family would like to thank the Wheatland Memorial Nursing Home for their loving care where she lived for the past eight years.

Her family will celebrate her life with a graveside service 2 p.m. Sunday July 26, 2020 at Mountain View Cemetery in Big Timber. To leave condolences for the family please visit www.stenbergfuneralhome.com

