Evagene Marie (Reese) Ball

Evagene graduated from Lodge Grass High School in 1948. She was senior class secretary, a cheerleader and was active in glee club, pep club, band, and chorus. In July 1949, Evagene and Robert “Bud” Jackson Ball were married in Lodge Grass, Montana. One year later, Evagene and Bud moved to Anchorage, Alaska, where they raised four children and ran Ball Electric—moving freely between their homes in Alaska and Montana throughout the years. They bought Hardin's Canyon Gate Motel, in 1964, and built the American Inn, in 1973. In 2003, they made Billings their homebase but returned to Alaska every summer to spend time at their family fishing cabin on the Kenai Peninsula. Evagene was married to Bud until his passing in 2017.