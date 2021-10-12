Evaleen Hulet George passed away Oct. 9, 2021 at the age of 97 at her home of 74 years on Heart Mountain after a long and happy life. She was born March 31, 1924 to parents Rupert Wallace and Sara Emily Stevens Hulet in Parowan, Utah. She was the seventh of nine children.
A funeral service will be held Friday Oct. 15, 2021 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints stake center located at 1407 13th Street in Cody. A viewing will take place beginning at 9:30 a.m. prior to the 11 a.m service. Interment will follow at Riverside Cemetery.
