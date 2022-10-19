 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Evelena Baney

  • 0
Evelena Baney

Evalena Baney passed away on Oct. 5. She was born in Shoshone, Idaho on Oct. 10, 1934.

Raised on a ranch and farm in Lincoln County, Idaho, her brother and four sisters were steeped in post Depression and World War II frugality.

She married a Korean War veteran, had two sons, and six years later, divorced and moved to Laurel, Montana. After six years in Laurel, she built her new house and made it a home, raising her boys on her own.

Evalena was an administrative assistant to the first management of Metra, an insurance claims specialist, and in the financial department of Billings Deaconess Hospital. Upon retirement, she volunteered in a non-profit "dress for success" store and spent many hours working for her church.

Gardening and tending to her family and friends were as much a duty as a passion. Those fortunate to know her will miss her dry humor, sense of propriety, and grace. And love.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Can the viral 'moisture sandwich' trend help dry skin?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News