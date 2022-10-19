Evelena Baney

Evalena Baney passed away on Oct. 5. She was born in Shoshone, Idaho on Oct. 10, 1934.

Raised on a ranch and farm in Lincoln County, Idaho, her brother and four sisters were steeped in post Depression and World War II frugality.

She married a Korean War veteran, had two sons, and six years later, divorced and moved to Laurel, Montana. After six years in Laurel, she built her new house and made it a home, raising her boys on her own.

Evalena was an administrative assistant to the first management of Metra, an insurance claims specialist, and in the financial department of Billings Deaconess Hospital. Upon retirement, she volunteered in a non-profit "dress for success" store and spent many hours working for her church.

Gardening and tending to her family and friends were as much a duty as a passion. Those fortunate to know her will miss her dry humor, sense of propriety, and grace. And love.