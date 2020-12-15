 Skip to main content
Evelyn Ann Sanders
Evelyn Ann Sanders passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 9, in her home in Billings. at the age of 64. She was preceded in death by her mother Olevia A. Prisbe, stepfather Richard Prisbe, sister Winnie J. Cerde, grandson Christopher A. Hill. She is survived by father Tommy J. Sanders, daughter Elizabeth A. Valenzuela, son Abraham I. Hill, sister Oma L. O'Neal, brother Terry R. Spencer.

Her virtual memorial will be provided by the Kingdom Hall on Saturday, Dec. 19, at 11 a.m. MST.

