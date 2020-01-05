{{featured_button_text}}

Evelyn “Becky”  (Downing) Seymanski, 79, of Billings passed away on December 31, 2019 from Alzheimer’s Disease.

Becky was born on September 3, 1940, in Bowman, North Dakota to Milo and Agnes Downing of Ludlow, South Dakota. Becky attended Cox Grade School in Harding County and high school in Bowman. After high school she attended Beauty School in Rapid City.  Becky had five siblings: Norma of Powell, Wyoming; Milo Jr. of Bowman, North Dakota; Jim of Dickinson, North Dakota; Marilyn of Bismarck, North Dakota; and Sue of Bismarck, North Dakota.

Becky married Joseph Seymanski of Rhame, North Dakota on November 26, 1960. They moved to Billings in 1964 and made this their forever home. They raised two sons: Shawn (Huntley, Montana) and Shane (Spokane, Washington). Becky was a homemaker while her boys were young and was always busy with a large garden, sewing clothes, knitting, and doing her crossword puzzles. Later, she worked as a CNA and an employee of Hager Brothers Egg Farm. They had five grandchildren: Levi (Denver), Kayla (Denver), Casey (Denver), Anna (Huntley), Seth (Huntley), and five great-grandchildren.

Becky was preceded in death by her husband Joe and her parents Milo and Agnes Downing of Bowman. 

At her request there will be cremation with no services.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load entries