Evelyn Casterline

Evelyn was unfailingly genuine and she spoke her mind without hesitation. She was a fierce competitor and she loved all kinds of games and sports. Evelyn had a ‘take-no-prisoners' approach to board and card games. She relished teaching her family members to play card games just so she could swiftly beat them at the game they just learned. She was also a devoted fan at her family members' sporting events, and she was a loyal Minnesota Twins fan who regularly traveled with her family to Minneapolis to see the Twins play.

Evelyn was highly skilled with embroidery needles and crochet hooks, and she religiously planted petunias in her flowerbeds, often with the help of her grandchildren. She was a master pie baker, and she made sloppy joes as the main dish for the family gathering that took place at her home on New Year's Day every year. She loved holidays, particularly Halloween during which she and Keith would write down the name of every trick-or-treater who came to their door just so they could know all of the children in the community. She baked cookies in owl shapes (with cashew beaks—if you received one, you remember what it looked like) every Halloween, and gave the cookies as treats. She was a gifted singer, and she was also typically the loudest singer wherever she went. At church, one could always hear Evelyn leading the congregation and confidently hitting the high notes during songs like ‘Amazing Grace' and ‘How Great Thou Art.' Evelyn liked to drive fast on empty country roads, and she loved Sunday suppers of waffles and sausages with her family gathered around the kitchen table. Her hearing was impeccable, and even when she appeared to be sleeping, she could hear a whisper 50 yards away.