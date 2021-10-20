Our beloved Mother, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother, Aunt, and Friend, Evelyn Elsie Arnold, 98, passed over to our Lord and Savior on Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. Evelyn was born to Fred and Stella Tucker on Feb. 18, 1923, in Big Timber, Montana.

After attending high school in Big Timber. Evelyn moved to Laurel and met her husband, Arthur “Art” Arnold. She went to work for the CB & Q Railroad, Northern Pacific, Great Northern, and after three mergers, Burlington Northern Railroad. Her railroad career spanned over 38 years.

Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Art.

Our precious Mother is survived by her children: Kathi Arnold Weaver of Fort Worth, Texas, and Gary Arnold of Laurel. Evelyn is also survived by her grandchildren: Ryan Arnold (Jamie) of Windsor, CO; Dustin (Jessica), Deven and Kade Weaver, all of Fort Worth, Texas; Great - Grandchildren: Donavin, Lennon, Lueva, and Demi; brother, Al Tucker (Judy) of Billings; sisters: Jean McDaniel (Charlie) and Darlene Puleo (Salvatore) of Denver, Colorado. Also left to cherish Evelyn's memory are many nieces, nephews, great & great-great nieces and nephews who loved her dearly and looked up to her during her life.