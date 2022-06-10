RAPID CITY, SD — Evelyn "Ev" Straight, 96, died Sunday, May 29, 2022, in Rapid City, SD. Visitation will be June 14, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. followed by a Rosary at 6:00 p.m. at the Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life Mass will be on June 15, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Cathedral in Rapid City. An additional Celebration of Life memorial service will be held in Billings, MT, later in the summer.
Condolences may be left at www.osheimschmidt.com/obituary/evelyn-straight
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.