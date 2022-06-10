 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Evelyn "Ev" Straight

Evelyn "Ev" Straight

RAPID CITY, SD — Evelyn "Ev" Straight, 96, died Sunday, May 29, 2022, in Rapid City, SD. Visitation will be June 14, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. followed by a Rosary at 6:00 p.m. at the Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life Mass will be on June 15, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Cathedral in Rapid City. An additional Celebration of Life memorial service will be held in Billings, MT, later in the summer.

