Evelyn (Evie) Love

Evie was born on Jan. 21, 1935 in Billings to Millie (Riel) Reinhart and Alex Riel. Evie attended Garfield Elementary and graduated from Billings Senior High. Evie had many loves in her life, but none were greater than the love she had for her husband, Donald Love. Donald and Evie were blessed to spend 62 happy years together and shared four children. Don and Evie were inseparable; where one was, the other was close by. During their times together, they enjoyed many things, including being active members in the Corvette Club, Crystal Nine Radio Club, and the square-dancing community. Evie loved gardening, spending time at her and Don’s cabin up in Columbus, crocheting, cooking/canning, and spending time with her loved ones. Don and Evie were also active members of the 48th Street Church of Christ community. They loved living their lives out in the country in the log home that was nothing short of a dream.