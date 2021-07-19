In the early morning of July 16, 2021, Evelyn Kay (Johnson) Hauge merged with the infinite, passing in her home in Billings, surrounded by family and friends, after a short battle with pancreatic cancer. Deeply rooted in her Christian faith, she calmly accepted her fate knowing that she would be reunited with passed loved ones. Evelyn was 71 years old.

Evelyn was born to Grant Ludwig Johnson and Bessie (Davies) Johnson on August 8th, 1949 in the town of Glendive, MT which, they say, is located somewhere between Miles City and Savage, MT. She was raised on a beet farm in the hardscrabble badlands of Eastern Montana, close to the Yellowstone River, near the Dawson and Richland county line.

Evelyn attended grade school and most of high school in Savage, MT. Her senior year of high school was spent at Dawson County High School in Glendive and she attended college at Dawson Community College.

She married the love of her life, Alan Hauge, on Oct. 3, 1969 and shortly after accompanied Alan to Naples, Italy for his service with the U.S. Navy. After returning stateside they lived in Norfolk, VA before settling down in Miles City.