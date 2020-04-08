Evelyn Kemp

Evelyn had several part time jobs while her kids were growing up including Buttrey's Ready Wear, Farmers Union Elevator, the Valley County Welfare office, and Servisoft. Evelyn took a job with the Glasgow Job Service as a clerk/typist in June 1965. She worked her way up the ladder to an Employment Service Specialist and worked at Job Service for twenty-five years before retiring on December 31, 1990. After she retired, Evelyn helped Bill with his custodial jobs traveling and doing upkeep for the Latter Day Saints churches in Jordan, Miles City, Glendive, Sidney, Poplar, Wolf Point, Malta and Glasgow.

Evelyn loved to be busy and loved helping people. She and Bill helped with the first Community Thanksgiving Dinner, and it was something that Evelyn continued to help with after Bill's death. Evelyn helped in many ways over the year, including cooking turkeys, picking up and delivering turkeys, and lining up members of the LDS Church to cook. Evelyn loved little children and her volunteer activities included volunteering at the Scotty Day Care. Evelyn also volunteered at the hospital information booth. She loved visiting with people that came to the hospital and doing little projects that she said helped keep her mind sharp. Evelyn also made quilts that she donated to the hospital so they could be given to babies that were born there. Evelyn often went to Valley View just to visit with whomever she might happen to run into. Evelyn was always on the go and could be seen whistling around town in her blue and white blazer. She also loved working in her yard with her flowers and was always outside checking to make sure that her solar lights were lit up at night.