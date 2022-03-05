Jan. 27, 1936- March 1, 2022
Evelyn Knaub died peacefully at home surrounded by her loved ones. Evelyn is survived by daughters Juele and Richele, granddaughters Ricci (Christian) and Katie (Jason), great grandsons Julian, Eddie, CJ, and Liam.
Graveside service will be held on Monday March 7th at 10 am at Mountain View Cemetery.
Please see full obituary at www.cfgbillings.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.