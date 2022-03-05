 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Evelyn Knaub

Jan. 27, 1936- March 1, 2022

Evelyn Knaub died peacefully at home surrounded by her loved ones. Evelyn is survived by daughters Juele and Richele, granddaughters Ricci (Christian) and Katie (Jason), great grandsons Julian, Eddie, CJ, and Liam.

Graveside service will be held on Monday March 7th at 10 am at Mountain View Cemetery.

Please see full obituary at www.cfgbillings.com.

